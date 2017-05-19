Southwest recently switched to an all-Amadeus reservation system.
Southwest Airlines will add new international flights before the winter holidays, including additional services from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The LCC will introduce flights between Fort Lauderdale and San Jose, Costa Rica, as well as Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The daily flights will start in November. Southwest said it would have 10 international flights from the South Florida airport once it starts those services. The carrier is adding several international routes at Fort ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Southwest Adding International Flights Ahead Of Winter".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.