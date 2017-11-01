SkyWest Inc., parent of regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines, has cited the company’s ongoing fleet transition as the primary source of improved revenue and profits, posting $53.7 million in net profit for the 2017 third quarter, up 30% from $41.3 million in ...
