PARIS–Six European countries have written to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) expressing concerns about the sustainability criteria of the CORSIA aviation emissions offsetting scheme as members prepare to meet to try to finalize its regulations. Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, the Netherlands and Norway have each expressed concern over the scheme, which is scheduled to be implemented in phases over the next several years. The countries’ concerns ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Six European Countries Warn Over CORSIA Emissions Scheme Criteria".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.