WASHINGTON—Key U.S. senators responsible for reauthorizing the FAA on June 29 pushed forward their version of legislation that lacks any provision to outsource air traffic control (ATC) services. The move predominates a counterpart bill moving in the House of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Senate Panel Passes FAA Bill Without ATC Outsourcing".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.