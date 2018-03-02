Calgary-based WestJet named Steven Greenway president of WestJet’s forthcoming ultra-LCC Swoop. Greenway—formerly CCO for Singapore Airlines’ LCC subsidiary Scoot—takes over the Swoop helm from Bob Cummings, the WestJet executive in charge of Swoop’s launch. Cummings was named WestJet EVP, strategy and guest services. Both Greenway and Cummings will report directly to WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky. WestJet said Greenway will be responsible “for all ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "From Scoot To Swoop: Greenway Named President Of WestJet ULCC".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.