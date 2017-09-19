Saudi Arabian LCC startup Flyadeal will launch with domestic flights to Riyadh, the Jeddah-based airline announced Sept. 19. Flyadeal will operate its inaugural flight Sept. 23, kicking off operations with twice-daily flights between the port city of Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital and main financial hub. The launch date, which was previously announced, is significant because it is Saudi National Day, marking the anniversary of the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Saudi Startup Flyadeal Names First Route".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.