LYON, France—Safran has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Zodiac Aerospace. The two companies aim to depend less on medium-haul aircraft applications, and hope to find synergies in electrical systems. With combined revenues of €21 billion ($22 billion), the merger would create the No. 3 player in the sector, after GE and UTC. Safran and Zodiac expect to close the merger in early 2018, subject to conditions including antitrust approvals. The merger will also bring ...