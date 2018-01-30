PARIS—Ryanair said it has signed a formal union recognition agreement with the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) that makes it the sole representative body for Ryanair-employed pilots in the UK, where 25% of its pilots and fleet are based. Dublin-based Ryanair has been fighting to head off an employee-relations crisis since a pilot-rostering mix-up led to a wave of flight cancellations and disruptions starting in September. These incidents highlighted long-running tensions ...
