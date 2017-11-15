PARIS—Ryanair has said it would continue to negotiate directly with pilot bases, after the Portuguese pilots’ union Sindicato dos Pilotos da Aviacao Civil (SPAC) sent a letter to the airline calling for it to recognize a newly-formed European Employee Representative Committee (EERC). Ryanair’s labor relations have been in the spotlight since September, when a mix-up allocating pilots’ annual leave sparked the cancellation of thousands of flights. The airline refuses ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ryanair Shrugs Off Renewed Pilot Calls For Collective Negotiations".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.