RwandAir will take delivery of two Airbus A330neos and two Boeing 737MAX 8s in 2019 and confirmed new services to the U.S. and China. The A330neo will be deployed on the Kigali-New York route, which will launch in June 2019 to bring more tourism to Rwanda, CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo told Aviation Daily sister publication ATW on the sidelines of this week’s IATA AGM in Sydney. Tourism is the No. 1 industry in the Eastern African nation of Rwanda. Kigali-Guangzhou (China) services ...
