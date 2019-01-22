Russia´s Utair Aviation will launch service in 2019 to 13 new domestic destinations not served by other carriers, the airline said Jan. 21. Utair said it is planning to start operations between Astrakhan—Sochi; Khanty-Mansiysk to Yekaterinburg and St. Petersburg; Nizhnevartovsk—Sochi; Surgut to Anapa and Perm; Tyumen to Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Mineralnye Vody and Khanty-Mansiysk; Ufa to Kazan and Samara; and Volgograd—Kazan. The airline said it ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Russiaâ€™s Utair To Add 13 Domestic Destinations In 2019".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.