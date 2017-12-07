Juneyao Airlines Airbus A321
WASHINGTON—Avionics manufacturer ACSS says it provided equipment for the first flight demonstration in China of an automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) In application on an airliner. ACSS, a joint venture 70% owned by L3 and 30% owned by Thales, made the announcement Dec. 7 about a milestone that occurred earlier this year. Three Juneyao Airlines Airbus A321s displayed the air traffic situational awareness, enhanced visual separation on approach (ATSA-VSA) ADS-B In ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Revealed: ADS-B In-Equipped Chinese Airliner Flew In April".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.