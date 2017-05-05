Searidge remote tower.
OTTAWA—NATS, the UK’s privatized air navigation services provider (ANSP), has made its first acquisition after more than 50 years in the business, taking a 50% share in Ottawa-based Searidge Technologies. The deal, announced May 5, results in Searidge now being owned by two ANSPs, NATS and Nav Canada. Nav Canada previously held a 70% share in the company with the remaining 30% held by Searidge founders Moodie Cheikh and Alex Sauriol. NATS CEO Martin Rolfe said the buy-in was ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Remote-Tower Outlook Drives NATS' First Acquisition".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.