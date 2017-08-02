Qatar Airways will not invest in American Airlines, ending its unsolicited quest to buy a stake in the carrier. Qatar Airways had sought to buy a 4.75% stake in American, with the goal of taking up to a 10% stake. American’s board would have had to review any investment above 4.75%. Given the reaction when Qatar Airways announced its goal in June, that seemed unlikely. In a reversal, the Doha, Qatar-based carrier issued a statement saying it would no longer buy even the smaller ...
