BERLIN—Qatar Airways will soon announce a “very large loss” for its financial year, CEO Akbar Al Baker said at the ITB Berlin tourism fair.

The much-deteriorated financial result was caused by the consequences of airport closures around Qatar as part of political sanctions against the country by several of its neighbors, he said. As a result, the airline was forced to give up 19 destinations, among them its busiest route to Dubai, and fly significant detours to avoid off-limits airspace. Since June 5, 2017, Qatar Airways aircraft have not been permitted to fly in the airspace of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain or the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The blockade has “caused a lot of financial strain,” Al Baker said here. However, he said, while Qatar Airways “does not have the luxury of a chapter 11 process,” the airline is still “financially robust.”

In spite of the difficulties, Al Baker pledged to continue an aggressive expansion in which the airline plans to add 16 destinations to its network during 2018. Among them are Luxembourg; London Gatwick; Cardiff; Lisbon; Tallinn (Estonia); Valetta (Malta); Cebu and Davao (Philippines); Langkawi (Malysia); Da Nang (Vietnam); Bodrum, Antalaya and Hatay (Turkey); Mykonos and Thessaloniki (Greece); and Malaga (Spain). The airline also plans to start service to San Francisco and Las Vegas, but did not specify when.

The carrier’s double-daily flights to London Gatwick mark a return to a route it had abandoned in 2011. Al Baker believes that its partnership with British Airways allows it to make the route work economically now.

Al Baker wants to have Boeing 777-200LRs planned for the new U.S. routes configured with the carrier’s new Qsuite business-class product before they are deployed. However, the 777s are last in line for the cabin refurbishing work. Other options for the routes are the Airbus A350-900 and -1000, but Airbus would have to offer a higher maximum take-off weight (MTOW) for them to reach Las Vegas.

All 777s and A350s will get the new business class and the airline is currently studying how it could fit it onboard Boeing 787s and A380s.

Al Baker hinted that the airline may decide to convert A380 options into firm orders “if Airbus invests more to make it more fuel efficient.” The airline is slated to receive its tenth A380 next month.

The company is still pursuing the creation of a new domestic airline in India, but “it will take us some time to process the AOC application,” Al Baker said. He is also prepared to buy a stake in Royal Air Maroc as previously planned once the airline has made progress in its economic turnaround.