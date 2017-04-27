Qantas has revealed more details of its planned Boeing 787 route from Perth, Australia, to London, including the reduction of its Airbus A380 services to the UK capital. The 787-9 flight to London is set to launch on March 24, 2018, and will originate in Melbourne before stopping in Perth. The 17-hr. Perth-London leg will be the longest Qantas flight, and will likely be the third-longest by any carrier. Qantas will end its daily Melbourne-Dubai-London flight using A380s when the 787 service ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Qantasâ€™ London Route Means Changes For A380s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.