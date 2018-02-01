PARIS—The public prosecutor’s office here has launched an investigation into the Sept. 30 uncontained engine failure on an Air France A380, a judicial source told Aviation Daily. The investigation follows a complaint, filed by 11 passengers from Flight AF66, that their lives were deliberately put in danger. During AF66’s Sept. 30 flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Los Angeles International Airport, the No. 4 Engine Alliance GP7200 failed over Greenland. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Prosecutors Open Probe Into Air France A380 Engine Failure".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.