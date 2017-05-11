LONDON—Scandinavian leisure carrier Primera Air has placed an order for eight Boeing 737-9s. The carrier as taken purchase rights on four more, and will lease another eight from U.S. lessor Air Lease Corp. Announcing the agreement May 11, Boeing valued the firm order at over $950 million at list prices. Primera Air is part of Primera Travel Group, which has travel agencies and tour operating companies in Denmark; Estonia; Finland; Iceland; Norway; and Sweden. The airline currently ...
