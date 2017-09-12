Editor's note: This is a developing story. Malaysia Airlines Bhd. (MAB) intends to order Boeing 787s and increase its 737-10 orders, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Razak mentioned the prospective Boeing orders during a visit to the White House Sept. 12. The deal will include eight 787s, which would be the first of this type for MAB. Razak also said, “There is a strong probability” that MAB will add 25 more 737-10 orders in the near future. The carrier ...
