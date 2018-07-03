Philippines flag carrier Philippines Airlines (PAL) is introducing four new domestic routes within the archipelago, operating from Clark International Airport. PAL began daily flights July 1 from Clark to Siargao with the Bombardier Q400 turboprop. The tourist island in the Philippine Sea is growing in popularity and PAL has since added more services from Cebu and Davao. The airline also announced new service to Cauayan, San Jose and eight-times-weekly flights to San Vicente. The latter ...
