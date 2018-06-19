Recent incidents involving unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) near Oslo Gardermoen Airport led to a stiff warning from Norwegian airports authority Avinor. On June 13, two instances of drones being flown illegally near the airport led to air traffic controllers closing the runways, leading to several flights being diverted to Torp, north of the Norwegian capital. A similar incident in mid-May also led to the runways being closed for around 20 min. “We take these incidents very ...
