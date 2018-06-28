Southwest Airlines is adding about 15 daily flights, including nonstop service to six new markets, out of Dallas Love Field (DAL) early next year, crediting schedule-optimization for creating room to fly out of its already-crowded headquarters airport. Under the revised schedule, daily nonstops will connect DAL with Charleston (South Carolina), Fort Myers/Naples (Florida), Jacksonville (Florida), Louisville (Kentucky), Milwaukee (Wisconsin), Minneapolis/St. Paul and—in a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "â€˜Optimizationâ€™ Helps Southwest Add Love Field Flights".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.