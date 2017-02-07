Airlines that support U.S. open skies policy are trying to get the ear of newly confirmed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. In letters to the two Cabinet secretaries, the U.S. Airlines for Open Skies (USAOS) argues forcefully for preserving an as-is open skies policy regime. They argue that U.S. officials should not bow to pressure from the three legacy carriers (Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines) and their lobbying group, the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Open Skies Fight Heats Up".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.