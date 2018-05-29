VIENNA—Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said the Irish LCC could invest more than the planned €100 million ($117 million) into Austrian startup LaudaMotion to grow its fleet faster. Ryanair has a 24.9% stake in LaudaMotion, with a plan to increase ownership to 75% after ex-Formula 1 champion and founder of bankrupt airberlin subsidiary NIKI, Niki Lauda, retook ownership of NIKI in January and rebranded the bankrupt carrier as LaudaMotion. The new carrier launched operations ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Oâ€™Leary: Ryanair Could Invest More In LaudaMotion If Needed".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.