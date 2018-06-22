Norway conducted its first electric-aircraft flight under an initiative to electrify domestic aviation by 2040. The project is supported by the government, led by state-owned airport operator Avinor, and partners are airlines Wideroe and SAS, the Norwegian Association of Air Sports and climate foundation ZERO. “The Norwegian government has tasked Avinor with developing a program that paves the way for the introduction of electric aircraft in commercial aviation,” Ketil ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Norwegian Flight Launches Drive To Electrify Domestic Aviation".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.