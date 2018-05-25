Shell companies and intermediaries attempting to get aircraft parts to Iran’s Mahan Air and several affiliates have been targeted in new sanctions from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), sending a warning to aviation services providers that doing business with anyone who supports sanctioned Iranian carriers will not be tolerated. “Commercial aviation needs to understand how serious” the U.S. government is about its Iran sanctions, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "New U.S. Sanctions Target Suppliers Of Iranian Airlines".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.