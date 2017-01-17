U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) head Peter Neffenger will resign Jan. 20, the day President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. Neffenger, formerly vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, has been TSA administrator since July 2015. He enjoys wide bipartisan support in Congress (the Senate confirmed him by an 81-1 vote) and there had been speculation that he would remain on the job following Trump’s inauguration. But the TSA has confirmed that Neffenger will leave his ...