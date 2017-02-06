The Mexican economy may not be setting the world on fire, but led by LCCs like Volaris, Mexican aviation is enjoying healthy growth. That has spawned at least some successful support businesses that, like Volaris has, seek growth opportunities outside Mexico. While the country still lacks home-grown heavy maintenance capacity to support all the growth, line-maintenance leader Aviation Integrated Services Group (AISG) is growing along with the market. AISG now supports 65 airlines at ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Mexican MRO Seeks International Growth Spurt".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.