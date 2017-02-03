Flight attendants at Mesa Airlines will vote on whether to strike, the Association of Flight Attendants-Communications Workers of America union said on Feb. 3. The union said it would start sending ballots to the carrier’s more than 700 flight attendants on Feb. 28, and that a vote is scheduled March 29. A strike vote does not necessarily indicate that a strike would happen. Union leadership will determine whether to call a strike if a majority of members vote to authorize one. The ...
