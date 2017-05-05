The MC-21 at its June 2016 rollout.
MOSCOW—Russia’s new narrowbody aircraft MC-21 is now in final preparations for first flight. Representatives of Irkut Corp. confirmed that the first prototype has been moved to the flight-test center at the company’s facility in the Siberian city of Irkutsk. Irkut leads the program. An official date for first flight has not been officially announced. But Russian Vice-Premier Dmitry Rogozin indicated in mid-April that the aircraft was expected to takeoff at the end of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MC-21 Moves To Flight-Test Center".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.