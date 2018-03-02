Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) managed to increase its passenger yield year-over-year (YOY) in the 2017 fourth quarter, although the carrier signaled that its full-year financial performance did not meet targets.

The airline does not report full financial results because it is not publicly traded. However, it highlighted a fourth-quarter yield improvement in both the domestic and international sectors despite intense competition and overcapacity in the Asian region.

This helped raise unit revenue by 2% YOY for the quarter, although load factor slipped by four percentage points to 77%.

For the full year, MAB admitted it did “underperform against [its] budget” compared to the previous year. This was largely due to a weaker first half, as well as exchange rate movements and fuel price increases. MAB said it recovered in the second half thanks to a closer focus on yield.

Group CEO Izham Ismail said MAB will “continue to focus on and drive yield to cushion the group from rising fuel costs and [foreign exchange] volatility.” The carrier aims to grow its premium and corporate business, and it opened its upgraded domestic and regional lounges at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in the fourth quarter. A customer experience taskforce was established in November, reporting to the CEO weekly.

MAB said it remains on track with its proposed dedicated charter service for Hajj and Umrah flights, and it is expected to begin service in October. MAB is in the process of applying for an air operator’s certificate for the new unit. It will use MAB’s Airbus A380s, although these aircraft will also be used on high-demand scheduled routes during peak seasons.

While traffic is growing strongly in Southeast Asia, “overcapacity remains a challenge” in the region, MAB said. For this reason, the carrier is maintaining a “cautious outlook” for 2018, with capacity expected to put pressure on yields. MAB said it will be “agile” in controlling capacity, and has already scaled back frequency on some domestic routes.