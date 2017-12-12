Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) has adjusted its plans for how it will use its six Airbus A380s next year and will shift some of the aircraft to the carrier’s peak-period flights and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Malaysia Airlines Now Will Use A380s For Peak-Period Flying".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.