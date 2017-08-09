Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) is continuing to negotiate with various vendors to obtain acceptable terms for new and used aircraft to grow its widebody aircraft fleet. The airline’s immediate goal is leasing several additional used A330s to meet demand on certain routes. MAB is still in discussions with potential lessors, and is very close to striking a deal, CEO Peter Bellew told Aviation Daily at the recent CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit in Sydney. He said the carrier is ...
