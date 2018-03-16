FRANKFURT—Lufthansa Group said it has been forced to slow down its 2018 capacity expansion because it is struggling to find additional aircraft and the build-up of low-fare unit Eurowings is taking longer than expected. CEO Carsten Spohr said the group plans to add around 7% capacity this year versus 2017, down from an earlier target of 8% year-over-year (YOY) growth. A combination of factors, all operational, are behind the slowdown in what is still a buoyant market. “We have a ...
