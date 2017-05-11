SHANGHAI and ZHOUSHAN, China—Small but ambitious Chinese carrier Loong Air could begin widebody aircraft operations as soon as this year, Chairman Liu Qihong said. The Boeing 787 is the most likely widebody aircraft for Loong, though the Airbus A330 is also a possibility, said an industry source familiar with the company’s thinking. Narrowbody aircraft operator Loong is also negotiating for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The number of 737s to be acquired is still undecided, Liu said ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Loong Air Could Start Widebody Aircraft Operations".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.