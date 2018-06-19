Liebherr Aerospace & Transportation has partnered with automotive giant General Motors (GM) to develop an auxiliary power unit (APU) for future single-aisle aircraft based on a fuel cell. The move comes at a time when fuel cells appear ready to emerge as a viable alternative as a primary power source for electric cars. Simultaneously, hydrogen is enjoying renewed attraction in aviation. The hoped-for bottom line for a fuel cell-based APU is more environmentally sustainable ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Liebherr, GM To Develop Fuel Cell-Based APU ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.