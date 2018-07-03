African LCC fastjet appears to have staved off imminent financial collapse by raising $10 million from investors. The airline warned last week that it might not survive without a further round of equity fundraising. It said it was in talks with shareholders but if these were unsuccessful, the company might not survive as a going concern. At one point in June, cash reserves had shrunk to $3.3 million, of which $1.75 million was restricted in Zimbabwe. However, on June 29 it said that it had ...
