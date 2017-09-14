Niki Lauda at a 1999 industry event in Bangkok.
FRANKFURT—Former Formula One racing driver Niki Lauda is joining forces with German leisure airline Condor to buy parts of Air Berlin. Lauda confirmed, one day ahead of the Sept. 15 deadline for binding offers, that the joint bid will be targeted at Air Berlin subsidiary Niki. It will include an additional 17 aircraft currently operated by the parent company. The fleet, totaling around 50 aircraft, would fly European leisure routes predominantly from German airports. The brand has not ...
