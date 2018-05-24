Latvia—based wet-lease and charter specialist SmartLynx Airlines plans to increase both its fleet and area of operations in 2018. The airline plans to develop its business in North America, notably by offering flights from Canada to Latin America and the Caribbean. Several other European carriers already operate such services, taking advantage of passengers seeking respite from harsh northerly winters. Detailing its operations, SmartLynx said that wet-lease services accounted for 56% ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Latviaâ€™s SmartLynx To Expand In North America".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.