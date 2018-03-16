Santiago, Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group reported a $155.3 million net profit for 2017, more than doubling the group’s $69.2 million in net income in 2016, on the back of the company’s highest full-year operating income ($715 million, up 25.8% from 2016) since its formative merger six years ago. LATAM met its operating margin guidance for the year, reaching 7%, up from 6% in 2016.

While fuel expenses for the year rose 12.7% year-over-year (YOY), LATAM management noted the company reached its “highest operating result in its recent history, and it did so with a fewer number of aircraft.”

The company’s transformation of its domestic markets, which covers nearly 76% of LATAM’s passengers, into an LCC-emulating travel model, boosted its overall full-year revenue 6.7% YOY to $10.2 billion. LATAM’s ancillary revenue per passenger increased 28% YOY, driven by baggage, preferred seating and flight-change fees.

LATAM’s total fleet commitment shrank to its lowest level in company history in 2017 ($326 million), resulting in lower capital expenditures, which allowed the company to improve its debt payment profile. In 2017, LATAM took delivery of two Airbus A320neos and two Boeing 787-9s while returning 21 aircraft (mostly A320-200s) and subleasing eight aircraft, bringing LATAM’s operating fleet total to 307, down 22 aircraft from 2016.

LATAM’s 2017 operating expenses increased 5.5% YOY to $9.4 billion, as the group spent an extra $262.2 million on fuel during the year. Excluding fuel costs, LATAM’s total expenses for the year increased 3.3%.

Looking ahead, LATAM estimates an operating margin for full-year 2018 in the range of 7.5% to 9.5%, with total network capacity growth of 5-7% YOY. International capacity is estimated to grow 6%-8%; Brazil domestic capacity growth is forecast to grow 2-4%; and LATAM’s Spanish-speaking countries’ domestic growth capacity is projected to rise between 6-8%. LATAM’s affiliates in Spanish-speaking countries include LATAM-branded airlines in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador and account for 20.3% of the group’s total passenger revenue.

Cargo capacity is forecast to grow 1-3% YOY in 2018. LATAM’s cargo revenue increased 0.8% in 2017 to $1.1 billion.

LATAM is slated to take delivery of 10 new aircraft in 2018, including six A320neos, two A321-200s and two A321neos. Two A350s previously subleased to Qatar Airways will be reincorporated into the LATAM fleet and a 767-300 passenger aircraft will be converted to a freighter. Five A320-200s will leave the fleet, bringing LATAM’s operating fleet to 316 aircraft by year-end 2018, representing a fleet commitment of $714 million for the year.



LATAM’s system-wide traffic in 2017 increased 1.8% YOY to 115.7 billion RPKs as capacity rose 1.1% to 136.4 billion ASKs, producing an 84.8% overall load factor, up 0.6 point YOY. RASK was up 6.7% to 6.2 cents; CASK excluding fuel increased 2.2% to 5.2 cents. Passenger yield increased 5.9% to 7.3 cents.