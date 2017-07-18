NEW YORK—French all-business carrier La Compagnie has won board approval to begin final negotiations for leasing two new A321neos that would be delivered in 2019. The aircraft would have full lie-flat business class seats, replacing the Boeing 757s that the carrier currently operates on its Paris Charles de Gaulle-Newark Liberty International route. Airline Jean-Charles Perino, executive vice president for sales and distribution, says details, including the engines that will be used, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "La Compagnie Plans To Add A321neos".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.