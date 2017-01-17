BEIJING—Kunming Changshui International Airport has leaped two places to become China’s fifth-busiest airport in 2016, driven by government support and local tourism attractions. Changshui also grew faster than the four airports that handled more passengers than it did in 2016—Beijing Capital, Shanghai Pudong, Guangzhou Baiyun and Chengdu Shuangliu. The Kunming facility handled 41.98 million passengers in 2016, up 11.9% on 2015 and barely ahead of Shenzhen Baoan’s ...