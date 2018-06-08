Kenya Airways is evaluating an order of up to 20 Bombardier CSeries or Embraer E2 regional jets. A decision will be made by the end of this year, CEO Sebastian Mikosz told Aviation Daily sister publication ATW on the sidelines of this week’s IATA AGM in Sydney. “We are talking about 20 aircraft on top of what we have,” he said. Mikosz said one advantage is that Egyptian flag carrier EgyptAir has ordered 12 CS300s and he expects Ethiopian Airlines, as well as a ...
