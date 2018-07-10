JetBlue Airways, providing a major boost to the newly rebranded Airbus A220 line and delivering a notable blow to Embraer, placed an order for 60 A220-300s and earmarked them as E190 replacements. Deliveries are planned to start in 2020. The deal, the first announced under the new Airbus-Bombardier partnership that took over the C Series, includes options for 60 more aircraft, which would begin arriving in 2025. JetBlue also has options to swap smaller A220-100s for the larger -300 ...
