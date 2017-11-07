FRANKFURT—Airbus has hired industry veteran Jeff Knittel as the new chairman and CEO of Airbus Americas. Knittel succeeds Airbus Americas CEO Barry Eccleston and Chairman Alan McArtor, both of whom will retire from their current roles at the beginning of 2018. Knittel will join Airbus Jan. 12, the company said in a statement. McArtor will stay on as chairman emeritus. With Knittel, Airbus is adding an extremely well-connected industry heavyweight to its senior management team at a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Jeff Knittel To Lead Airbusâ€™ Americas Division".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.