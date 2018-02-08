Canadian regional carrier Jazz Aviation’s airport services group has ratified a new five-year labor contract. The contract, retroactive to Jan. 14, 2017, extends to Jan. 13, 2022, and includes agreements on wages, pensions and benefits, Jazz parent Chorus Aviation said. Jazz’s 900-plus customer service and aircraft services workers were represented at bargaining sessions by Unifor Local 2002, a branch of the union that advocates for aviation ground crews, ...
