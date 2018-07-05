The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and industry has formed a consortium to develop technologies for electrifying aircraft and incubate initiatives to grow the country’s aviation sector. The Electrification Challenge for Aircraft (ÉCLAIR) consortium was launched by JAXA in collaboration with IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru Corp., Hitachi, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry ...
