Japan Airlines (JAL) expects another dip in profits for the current fiscal year, although the carrier is also projecting robust capacity and earnings growth in the longer-term. The airline forecast a ¥100 billion ($898 million) net profit for the 2017 fiscal year, which began on April 1. This would mark a 39.1% decrease year-over-year, and would follow a 5.9% drop in the 2016 fiscal year. JAL’s medium-term management plan shows profits moving “back to an upward trend” ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JAL Predicts Further Decline In Profitability".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.