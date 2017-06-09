Japan Airlines (JAL) plans to increase its international fleet slightly in its fiscal year through March 31, while it expects to reduce the number of aircraft dedicated to domestic ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JAL To Boost International Fleet With 787s, Retire 767s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.