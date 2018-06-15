Irish LCC Ryanair’s mass cancellations of flights because of personnel rostering problems in autumn 2017 and early 2018 has led to a €1.85 million ($2.1 million) fine from the Italian Competition Authority. The authority concluded in Sept. 2017 that Ryanair had canceled numerous flights as a result of its own organizational and management failings, rather than extraordinary circumstances outside its control. These cancellations, said the authority, caused “considerable ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Italy Levies Fine On Ryanair".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.